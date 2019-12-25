Chukwueze, Ndidi, Ighalo Share Love At Christmas

Nigeria and Villareal forward, Samuel Chukwueze led some Super Eagles players, past and present, in showering love on the needy and fans during the Christmas celebrations, Completesports.com reports.

The 20-year old wing sensation showed he has a good heart by visiting a charity home before Christmas where he gave out gifts to many children in the home in the spirit of Christmas.

Chukwueze took to Twitter to share his excitement during the visitation and also offered a cash gift of N20k to twenty people on Instagram.

“Had the best time visiting children and staff at Casa Ronald Charity Yesterday for @rocnationsports ‘Kicks for Kids’ campaign . Thank you for the very warm welcome, I really enjoyed ourselves and it was nice to put smiles on some faces,” Chukwueze tweeted on his Twitter platform before Christmas Day.

