Congo DR Woos Joshua For Rumble In The Jungle 2

Anthony Joshua has been approached to fight in Democratic Republic of Congo, the African nation that staged the Rumble in the Jungle in 1974.

Congo DR, then-called Zaire in 1974 hosted the famous fight between Muhammad Ali and George George Foreman, now wants to host a Joshua fight.

Kubrat Pulev is leading the race to be Joshua’s next opponent although Oleksandr Usyk is also an option.

“[Promoter Eddie Hearn] is exploring an option in [Congo]. There has been an approach,” Joshua’s manager Freddie Cunningham told Sky Sports.



Joshua has proudly spoken of his Nigerian heritage and a fight in Nigeria or Africa, following in Ali’s famous footsteps, is on his “bucket list”.

“For the next fight, Africa is not the right time. But at some point he 100 per cent wants it,” Cunningham said.

Joshua’s first two overseas fights came this year…