Everton Join Man United, Arsenal In Dennis Chase

Premier League club Everton have joined the race to sign Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis from Club Brugge, reports Completesports.com.

Manchester United and Arsenal are the two other Premier League clubs who are reportedly interested in singing the talented forward.

Dennis scored for the second consecutive league game last Sunday as Club Brugge were forced to a 1-1 draw by their hosts KAA Gent.



The 22-year-old has scored five goals in 14 league appearances for the former Belgian League champions this season.

According to a report in French news outlet, Foot Mercato, new Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is keen on luring Dennis to the Premier League.

Dennis is valued at €30m by Club Brugge.

