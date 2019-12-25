Joshua Set To Retire From Boxing After 15 More Fights

Anthony Joshua says he has 15 more fights before he retires from professional boxing.

Joshua avenged his shock loss in his rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr with a unanimous points decision.

And now with his world titles back in his possession, boxing fans are desperate to see him take on fellow heavyweight kings Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

But first will be a mandatory scrap against either the IBF’s Kubrat Pulev or the WBO’s Oleksandr Usyk.

If he manages to navigate through this, the chance to become undisputed champ against either Fury or Wilder should present itself.

But Joshua doesn’t think his career will stop there.

In an interview with Sky Sports, when asked how many more fights he will have, the 30-year-old responded: “Fourteen, fifteen. That would take me to 35, 40 fights maybe.”

It’s likely that means Joshua will box on for another five years, taking him to 35-years-old.

Joshua also admitted he…