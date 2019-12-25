Lille To Reject January Offers For Nigeria Victor Osimhen

Lille will turn down any offer for their talismanic forward Victor Osimhen during the winter transfer window, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen has been linked with Premier League giants, Chelsea and Liverpool as well as Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks but the French Ligue 1 outfit are not willing to part ways with their star striker.

The 20-year-old linked up with Les Dogues from Belgian side , Sporting Charleroi this summer and has settled down well at the club.



He has scored 10 goals in 18 league games for Christophe Galtier’s men.

According to a report in French online news outlet, L’Equipe, Lille are not prepared to entertain any offer for Osimhen in January.

Lille are currently in fourth position in the Ligue 1 table with 31 points from 19 games.

By Adeboye Amosu

