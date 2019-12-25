Liverpool Granted Permission To Wear Golden Club World Cup Badge

Liverpool have been granted permission to wear the golden Club World Cup badge for a single fixture.

The Premier League accepted Liverpool’s application to celebrate their recent success, and Reds stars will sport the FIFA badge on December 29, when Jurgen Klopp’s men take on Wolves at Anfield.

Liverpool explained in a statement shortly after their 1-0 win over Flamengo in the Club World Cup final in Doha that they would be able to wear the badge during Champions League matches.



Also Read: Arsenal Legened Groves Advises Arteta To Sign Ndidi

They added that a formal application process was required for the players to wear the same badge in the Premier League.

Liverpool sent off their application and the Premier League has now granted Klopp’s men permission to sport the badge in a single match, as reported by The Telegraph.

The Reds are yet to receive the one-of-a-kind kit ahead of their final match of…