Nadal Predicts Youngsters Will Soon Take Over, Rule World Tennis

Tennis current world number one, Rafael Nadal has predicted that new generation players like Daniil Medvedez (23 years old), Stefanos Tsitsipas (21), Dominic Thiem (26), Denis Shapovalov (20) and Jannik Sinner (18) are in the threshold of deposing him, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Federer at 38, holds a record 20 grand slam singles titles, while Nadal has amassed 19 at the age of 33. Djokovic, aged 32, has won it 16 times. In summary, the terrific trio have won it 55 times between themselves.

Nadal reckons that age is no longer on his side, as well as Federer and Djokovic, hence the glaring chances for the ‘GenNext’ stars to take over dominance.

All eyes will now be on the forthcoming Australia Open on February 2, 2020 to see if the men who have reached the twilight of their career can dominate their younger competitors once again.

Greek youngster, Tsitsipas, proved…