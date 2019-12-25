NFF, CAF, Trabzonspor Send Birthday Wishes To Amuneke, Onazi

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Wednesday sent birthday greetings to former Nigerian internationals Emmanuel Amuneke and Ogenyi Onazi, Completesports.com reports.

Amuneke and Onazi are celebrating their 49th and 27th birthdays respectively.

The NFF wrote on their verified Twitter handle : “Happy birthday to Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi and former Africa Player of the year, Coach Emmanuel Amuneke.”

Also, the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) and Turkish club Trabzonspor, sent birthday greetings to Onazi.

“Happy Birthday to Nigerian midfielder Ogenyi Eddy Onazi who turns 27 today!

Enjoy your day @OnaziOgenyi!” CAF wrote on Twitter.

While Trabzonspor wrote: “Happy birthday Ogenyi Onazi!”

Amuneke was a member of the Nigerian team that won bronze in the football event of the 1991 All Africa Games in Cairo, Egypt.

