Palace Make £25m Bid for Dennis; Move to Outsmart Other EPL Clubs

Crystal Palace have made a proposal of £25 million to sign Club Brugge forward, Emmanuel Dennis, according to FootMercato while Everton have also joined the queue.

Barely a day goes by without yet another Premier League club being added to the race for one of the most coveted young strikers in Europe.

Dennis who moved to Belgium from Ukrainian outfit Zorya Luhansk two years ago, has scored eight times in all competitions this season with that stunning brace away to Real Madrid in the Champions League group stages catapulting him into the big-time.

The likes of Manchester United, Leicester City, Southampton and Brighton have all been linked in recent weeks though reports in France on Tuesday suggested that Dennis could yet be on his way to Crystal Palace or Everton.

Also Read: Iwobi Ruled Out For Three Weeks With Harmstring Injury

Goal-shy Palace have apparently made an offer now for the 22-year-old Nigerian who is…