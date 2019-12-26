Aribo Bags Sixth Assist For Rangers; Etebo Benched

Joe Aribo bagged an assist in Glasgow Rangers’ hard fought 1-0 home win against Kilmarnock at the Ibrox Stadium on Thursday, reports Completesports.com.

Aribo set up Alfredo Morelos for the winning goal in the 65th minute.

Aribo has scored two goals and recorded six assists in 15 league appearances for Steven Gerrard’s men this season.

In the Sky Bet Championship, Oghenekaro Etebo was benched in Stoke City’s 3-2 home win against Sheffield Wednesday at the Bet 365 Stadium.



Also Read:Nadal Predicts Youngsters Will Soon Take Over, Rule World Tennis



Etebo, who recently recovered from injury has featured in 11 games for Stoke City this season.

In another Sky Bet Championship game, Semi Ajayi was in action for 90 minutes in West Bromwich Albion’s 1-1 away draw at Barnsley.

Ajayi has featured in all of West Brom 24 league games this season.

11 BUSINESS NUGGETS FROM SUPER EAGLES BRONZE MEDAL TRIUMPH. The content of…