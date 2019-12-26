Belgian League: Okereke Grabs Brace As Club Brugge Thrash Zulte-Waregem

Substitute David Okereke scored twice as Club Brugge defeated Zulte-Waregem 4-0 in their Belgian League clash at the Jan Breydelstadion on Thursday night, Completesports.com reports.

Okereke replaced his international teammate, Emmanuel Dennis a minute before the half hour mark.

Senegalese forward Kreppin Diata put the home team ahead on the half hour mark.

Okereke netted the second goal in the 61st minute and added the third three minutes later.

Ruud Vormer scored the hosts fourth goal deep into stoppage time.

Okereke has now scored nine goals in 17 league appearances for Brugge this season.

