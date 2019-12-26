Belgian League: Onuachu On Target In Club Brugge’s 2-1 Home Win Against Eupen

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu won on target as KRC Genk defeated AS Eupen 2-1 in their Belgian League clash at the Luminus Arena on Thursday, reports Completesports.com.

Junya Ito opened scoring for Genk in the 12th minute.

Ito then set up Onuachu for the hosts’ second goal on the hour mark.

Jean Thierry Armani reduced the deficit three minutes later.

Onuachu has now scored six goals in 15 league appearances for Genk this season.

Onuachu’s international teammate, Stephen Odey was an unused substitute for Genk in the game.

