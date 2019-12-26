Chelsea Back In Race To Sign Coutinho From Barcelona

Chelsea are reportedly back for Philippe Coutinho and considering splashing the cash on the Brazilian if Bayern Munich opt not to buy him.

Bayern have the option to sign the Barcelona star on a permanent deal after his season-long loan expires.

Barcelona paid Liverpool a staggering £142million for the Brazil playmaker, 27, in January 2018 after months of public interest.

But he struggled in 18 months at the Nou Camp and was shipped out on loan last summer.

The Blues have long admired Coutinho and missed out on him this summer thanks to their suspension.

Barcelona are apparently willing to cut their losses and flog Coutinho for just £85m.

And the ex-Liverpool star is reportedly open to a sensational Premier League return.

That would leave Chelsea with enough funds left over to reinvest in their squad, with Jadon Sancho and Ben Chilwell at the top of Frank Lampard’s transfer wishlist.

