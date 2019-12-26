Enyimba Face Injury Crisis Ahead CAF Confederation Cup Clash Vs Paradou AC

Enyimba will be without six of their key players for Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup away clash against Algeria’s Paradou AC, reports Completesports.com.

Goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai, Ifeanyi Anaemena, Nelson Ogbonnaya, Reuben Bala, Thomas Zenke and Dare Olatunji have all been ruled out of the game due to injuries.

Second choice goalkeeper Olufemi Kayode is also nursing an injury, while captain of the team, Andrew Abalogu is also doubtful for the game.

Enyimba are placed second in Group D with three points after recording one win and a defeat from their opening two games.

Paradou A C with a solitary point from two games are placed third in the group.

Moroccan side Hassania Agadir who top the group with six points will face San Pedro of Cote d’l voire in the other group’s game also on Sunday.

Enyimba are looking to become the first Nigerian club to win the competition.

By Adeboye Amosu

11 BUSINESS…