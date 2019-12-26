Joshua Trainer Outlines Wilder Fight Plan Ahead Potential 2020 Bout

Anthony Joshua will try and take Deontay Wilder’s strengths away if they finally lock horns in 2020, says his trainer Angel Fernandez.

The Brit has long craved a showdown with WBC heavyweight champion Wilder, which would crown the first undisputed chief of the division in 20 years.

Andy Ruiz Jr temporarily derailed Joshua’s hopes of sweeping up all four belts when he delivered his first professional defeat back in June.

Yet in the rematch Ruiz proved no match for AJ, who produced the finest boxing display of his career to reclaim his WBA ‘Super’, IBF and WBO titles.

Now Ruiz has been jabbed to one side, talk of a mega-bout with Wilder has reignited.

The Bronze Bomber first needs to come through a rematch of his own on February 22; which is by no means a given against Tyson Fury who many feel beat him the first time around.

If he can see off Fury, though, the path will be clear for Wilder to meet…