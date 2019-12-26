Kane, Alli On Target As Tottenham Secure Comeback Win Vs Brighton

Dele Alli’s sumptuous strike earned Tottenham Hotspur a 2-1 victory over a stubborn Brighton & Hove Albion side as the hosts came from behind in their Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Adam Webster headed Brighton into a deserved 37th-minute lead, the centre-back’s third Premier League goal of the season.



However, Spurs were level eight minutes after half-time when, at the second attempt, Harry Kane lashed home his fifth goal in eight Boxing Day games.

Then, with just 18 minutes left, Alli’s deft touch gave Tottenham all three points, lifting them up to seventh in the Premier League ahead of the afternoon matches, while Brighton stay 13th.

Nigeria defender Leon Balogun was not listed for the game by Brighton.

