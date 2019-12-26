Lampard Confirms Chelsea, Willian Talks Over New Contract

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has hailed Brazilian star Willian and revealed the winger is in talks with the club over a new deal.

Willian, 31, scored twice in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, taking his tally to four goals and three assists in the Premier League this term.

Willian is out of contract at the end of the season and suggested last month he had yet to be offered a new deal by the London club.

However, Lampard is eager for the Brazil international – who turns 32 next August – to commit his future to Chelsea.

“He’s in talks with the club. He speaks with the club on the money side of it,” Lampard said.

“The experience helps when you have got a young team, when the other options are younger, experience certainly helps.

“All his team-mates love him – he’s a low-maintenance player to have in the squad; so…