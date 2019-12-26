Leicester Boss Rodgers Hopes To End Liverpool’s Unbeaten Run

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he hopes his side will be the ones to end Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool are close to going a year unbeaten in the Premier League having lost just once since January.

Their last defeat came on January 3, losing 2-1 at Manchester City, but with the Foxes their closest Premier League challenges – despite the 10-point gap – Rodgers wants to end Liverpool’s run.

And ahead of their clash on boxing day against Leicester, Rodgers, a former Liverpool boss, however said getting the three points is more important than ending their unbeaten streak.

“You know as a coach it’s going to end at some time so why not be the team that tries to do it? That’s the whole idea,” the Leicester boss said.

“The idea first is to get three points. You know they’re a very resilient…