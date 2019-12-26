Man United Come From Behind To Beat Newcastle At Old Trafford

Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford were all on target as Manchester United came back from a goal down to secure an emphatic 4-1 victory over Newcastle at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

Four days on from their abject defeat at Watford, Manchester United’s festive period looked set to take a further turn for the worse when Matty Longstaff – the matchwinner in October’s reverse fixture – fired Newcastle into a 17th-minute lead.



But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side produced a rip-roaring response as Martial’s near-post drive, Greenwood’s thunderbolt and a towering Rashford header sealed a devastating comeback that raised the roof inside Old Trafford before half-time.

Martial then punished a defensive error to secure his first home league double early in the second half as Manchester United…