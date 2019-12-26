Ndidi, Iheanacho Ready For Tough Liverpool Test

Super Eagles duo, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho will look to help Leicester City beat Liverpool when both teams clash on Thursday (today) at the King Power Stadium, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi has been one of the key performers for Leicester City this season, while Iheanacho has barely featured.

Ndidi has scored two goals in 17 league appearances for Leicester this season, while Iheanacho has hit the back of the net twice in three league outings.

The Foxes missed the chance to close the gap on their visitors during Liverpool’s time away at the Club World Cup, leaving the Reds still 10 points clear at the top of the table as they return to Premier League action.



Brendan Rodgers’ men lost 3-1 to Manchester City in their last game and are desperate to bounce back from that disappointing defeat.

Leicester have not lost…