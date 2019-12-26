Poor Home Form Might Cost Chelsea Top-four Place

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says the club’s poor home form could cost them a top-four place.

The Blues could not replicate last weekend’s impressive performance against Tottenham Hotspur, as they lost 2-0 to Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

A goal in each half from Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond, made it back-to-back home defeats for Chelsea for the first time since November 2011.

Despite the defeat, Chelsea still remain fourth on the log.

“The players do feel a bit of pressure at Stamford Bridge at the moment, with much being made of our home form recently.

“Consistency remains key and we need to win more at home quickly if we are to remain in the top four. The different systems we used today had pros and cons.

“It is the same story to the last few home games. We need to do more to break defensive lines, including hitting better crosses and final passes to create clearer chances.”

Lampard added…