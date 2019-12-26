Success May Bag 1st EPL Start Since March in Sheffield United vs Watford

Nigerian striker, Isaac Success could be in for his first Premier League start of the 2019/20 season when Watford face home side Sheffield United today (Boxing Day) at the Bramall Lane, Completesports.com reports.

The Hornets boss, Nigel Pearson says he plans to use the depth of his squad over the Christmas period, starting at Sheffield where he needs to replace the suspended Abdoulaye Doucouré.

This could in turn offer Success his first start in the competition since March 9, 2019 when he was in the starting lineup for Watford in a 3-1 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Pearson said: “Over the next few games, we will need the squad to contribute as it is quite a hectic schedule. I don’t really want to overthink things like this [missing Doucouré]. When players aren’t available, I don’t waste energy thinking about what we will miss.”

