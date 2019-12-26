Tight EPL Schedule ‘Against Physiology, Biology, Biochemistry’

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has highlighted the negative scientific implications of the English Premier League’s tight schedule in the players’ lives.

According to Mourinho, the current situation in which a team play two games in 48 hours is going against the rule of physiology, biology and biochemistry.

Spurs recorded a hard-fought 2-1 home win against Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday (Boxing Day) and will travel to face Norwich City on Saturday. And this rankles Mourinho.

The Spurs boss will face selection headache too as Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko are out of the Saturday’s game after picking up yellow cards against Brighton. Son Heung-min is also out following his red card in the home game against Chelsea.

“I cannot imagine these boys, not just my boys, but the [Graham) Potter boys, how they can play in 48 hours,” Mourinho said at the post match press conference.

“If you go to control the distances they run,…