Aribo Applauds Rangers ‘Solid’ Performance In Win Vs Kilmarnock

Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo hailed Glasgow Rangers ‘solid’ performance following Thursday’s hard fought 1-0 home win against Kilmarnock, reports Completesports.com.

Steven Gerrard’s men won the game courtesy of Alfredo Morelos’ 65th minute strike , with Aribo providing the assist.

Aribo has now contributed six assists this season and scored two goals.



The 23-year-old took to the social media to celebrate the win and expressed his happiness at getting another assist for Rangers.

“Solid all round performance from the team. Happy to contribute with an assist ,”he tweeted.

The result means Rangers now travel to Celtic Park this weekend five points behind their bitter rivals but with a game in hand.

