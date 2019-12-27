Balogun Misses ‘Full Premier League Season’ At Brighton

Leon Balogun has officially missed a ‘full English Premier League season’ after being dropped by Brighton & Hove Albion manager, Graham Potter, against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Boxing Day, Completesports.com reports.

Following his failure to feature in the 2-1 loss to the Lilywhites, the Super Eagles defender who was not included in the 18-man match-day squad has missed 38 EPL games in a row which is equivalent to a full league season.

Balogun has not featured in a Premier League game for the Seagulls during the 2019/20 season which is already half-way gone, owing to his inconsistent form and struggles with injuries.

The Nigeria international has only made one appearance for Brighton this term and that was in a Caarabao Cup encounter against Bristol Rovers back in the month of August.

Balogun last saw action in England’d top-flight twelve months ago and that was on last year’s…