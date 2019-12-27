Balogun To Get Brighton Chance During Busy Holiday Fixtures

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has hinted that he may make some changes to his team over the festive period due to the hectic fixture list with Nigerian defender Leon Balogun set to his first league appearance of the campaign.

Balogun has struggled to make much impact at the club this season with just one single appearance in the Carabao Cup.

Tottenham Hltspur host the Seagulls on Boxing Day (today) as both teams looks to bounce back from defeats at the weekend. Spurs fell to a 2-0 loss against Chelsea, while Brighton were beaten 1-0 by fifth place Sheffield United.

As is common around Christmas time, both Spurs and Brighton have a quick turnaround between fixtures, with games coming thick and fast.

Tottenham travel to Norwich just two days after the Brighton clash, while Brighton are back at home against Bournemouth. Potter says that the…