Boxing Jams Music: GOtv Boxing Festival

It’s One Night. 3 big peformances. Catch Zlatan, Mayorkun & Oritsefemi at the GOtv Boxing Festival. Music meets Boxing in the same place. Get ready for a mega-exciting GOtv Boxing Night.

The 20th Edition will be explosive, the boxing action will hold 28th of December 2019 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan Lagos

Don’t miss thrilling boxing fights and the main event WBF Intercontinental heavyweight title bout (12 round action) between Arias Jorge Alejandro from Argentina and Naija’s own Onoriede ‘Onos’ Ehwariemi

Other fights of the night