Club Brugge Manager Clement Hails Okereke’s Impact In Win Vs Zulte

Club Brugge manager Phlippe Clemente has heaped plaudits on David Okereke after the Nigerian forward netted a brace in Thursday’s 4-0 home win against Zulte-Waregem, reports Completesports.com.

Okereke ended his five-game goal drought in the Belgian League by scoring two goals following his introduction in the second half.

The 22-year-old took the place of his international teammate, Emmanuel Dennis in the 59th minute and netted twice within five minutes of his introduction.



He has now scored nine goals in 17 league appearances for Club Brugge this season.

“David Okereke was the striker we saw at the start of the season. I saw that in training, but now also in the game. I’m particularly happy with the entire group , ”Clement said after the game.

