Dennis Targets 6th Goal for Brugge; Odey Looks to End Drought for Genk

Emmanuel Dennis has his mindset on netting his sixth goal in the Belgian First Division A for Club Brugge who welcome Zulte Waregem to the Jan Breydel Stadium today (Thursday), Completesports.com reports.

The Super Eagles attacker has so far found the net five times in 14 matches in the competition this season while he also has three goals in ten UEFA Champions League outings.

Club Brugge currently top the Belgian Pro League standings with 46 points from 19 matches, eight points clear of nearest rivals, Antwerp who have also played a game more.

Dennis has warned that despite Club Brugge’s eight-point lead, they have not yet been crowned champions.

“The season is still very long. We finish the year 2019 in first place. That is a good thing. But after the New Year, it really only starts and in the playoffs,…