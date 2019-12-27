Hakimi Threatens Osimhen, Chukwueze’s Chances in Best Youth Race

The aspiration of the Nigerian duo of striker, Victor Osimhen of Lille and winger, Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal to win the 2019 African Youth Player of the Year award may be facing a huge threat from Morocco international, Achraf Hakimi, Completesports.com reports.

Hakimi who is playing for Borussia Dortmund on loan from Real Madrid, has so far had a tremendous campaign for the German Bundesliga giants in the current 2019 calendar year.

Hakimi is halfway into his second season at Dortmund. He was a key member of the BVB side that finished as Bundesliga runners-up in 2018/19 and has continued to impress at home and abroad this term.

The 21-year-old has already featured in 26 matches in all competitions, registering six goals and as many assists. He scored his first career brace in Dortmund’s 2-0 win at Slavia Prague in UEFA Champions League Group F before orchestrating a stunning comeback from 2-0 down, with…