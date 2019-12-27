Henry Backs Liverpool To Match Arsenal’s EPL Unbeaten Record

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry says Liverpool hve what it takes to match the unbeaten record of the Gunners.

Liverpool wrapped up their 17th win of this season’s Premier League by thrashing second-placed Leicester City 4-0 on Thursday.

A brace from Roberto Firmino and a goal each from James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold, saw Liverpool maintain their unbeaten run.

The win saw Liverpool stretch their lead at the top of the table to 13 points with a game in hand over Leicester.

Only a draw against Manchester United has stopped Jurgen Klopp’s side maintaining a perfect record, but they are still yet to lose this season.

Henry was a member of the only other side to go a whole campaign unbeaten – with Arsenal’s Invincibles in 2004 – and he feels their record is under serious threat.

Speaking before the game at the King Power on Thursday of the match on Amazon Henry said:…