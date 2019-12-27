Ibrahimovic Rejoins AC Milan On Six-month Contract 

Former Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined Serie A giants AC Milan until the end of the current season with an option to renew.

AC Milan made the announcement on their official website on Friday.

The deal is subject to medical and all regulatory processes. And Ibrahimovic will be in Milan on January 2, 2020 to take his medical before joining his teammates for his first training session.

In his first spell with the Rossoneri, Ibrahimovic helped them to the Scudetto title in the 2010/2011 season.

Aside from landing the Scudetto, Ibrahimovic also helped the club win the Italian Super Cup.

During his two seasons with Milan, Ibrahimovic made 85 appearances, scoring goals.

Commenting on his return to Milan, Ibrahimovic said: “I’m coming back to a Club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love. I’ll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do…