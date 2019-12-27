Ighalo Celebrates Xmas With Own Lagos Orphanage Children

Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo put aside his scoring boots to put smiles on the faces of children at his orphanage in Lagos during Christmas celebration, Completesports.com eeports.

The Shanghai Shenhua of China striker who is currently on holidays in Nigeria was present at the Ighalo Orphanage Home located in Ijegun, a suburb of Lagos, during the occasion which also doubled as the orphanage’s 2nd Anniversary celebrations.

The orphanage which houses more than 50 children with separate apartments for boys and girls was launched two years ago and has continued to bring succour to the less privileged and neglected children.

Children at the orphanage where showered with several gifts and had great fun with Ighalo who retired from international…