Iheanacho Set For Hammers Test As Leicester Seek To Bounce Back

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho will look to make his fourth Premier League appearance of the season as Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers prepares to make changes to his starting XI for Saturday’s trip to West Ham United.

Iheanacho has scored two goals in three league appearances for Leicester City this season.

The Nigeria international failed to make the matchday squad for Thursday’s 4-0 home loss to Liverpool.

Rodgers knows he will have to field a different side from the team that lost to Liverpool with just a day to prepare for the game, but has confidence in the players that will line up against the Hammers.



Also Read: Aribo Applauds Rangers ‘Solid’ Performance In Win Vs Kilmarnock

“Yes, just purely for the welfare of the players,” said Rodgers when asked whether he will make changes to his outfit.

“It’s when you see we put so much into tonight physically and we have a massive January…