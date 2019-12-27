Klopp: Liverpool Can’t Equal Arsenal’s Unbeaten Record

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes it will be difficult for the Reds to equal Arsenal’s 49-game unbeaten record in the Premier League.

The Reds are currently on course to win their first league title in 30 years, after a blistering start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Klopp has seen his side win 17 of their first 18 fixtures to move 13 points clear of their rivals at the top of the table, with reigning champions Manchester City lying a point further back in third.

A 4-0 win over second-place Leicester at the King Power Stadium saw Liverpool tighten their grip on first, while also extending their unbeaten run to 35 matches.

It has been suggested that Liverpool could not only win the Premier League crown, but also finish the season unbeaten and move above Arsenal’s 2003-04 invincibles in English football’s record books.

“It is a massive deal. I’m a while in this business, and if you’d ask me if this was…