Manchester City Voted Premier League Team of The Decade

Manchester City have been officially recognised as the Premier League team of the decade ahead of the rest of England’s big six clubs, according to The Sun.

City rivals Manchester United were the current champions coming into the 2010s, while City had not lifted the top-flight title since 1968.

However, the Blues 2008 Abu Dhabi takeover brought a turn around and the club have since averaged a piece of silverware each year this decade.

City won the first of their four league titles in 2012 under Robert Mancini, the next with Manuel Pellegrini in 2014, and then back-to-back Guardiola inspired seasons.

They also became the first side to attain 100 points in a single season in 2018, helping boost their total points tally this decade to 815.

The main rivals to City’s 2010s success are local rivals United, who have won two titles during that period, the last of which in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final year in…