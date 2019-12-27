Mikel Obi, Musa Make African Team of the Decade 

Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi and Ahmed Musa have been included in the African Team of the Decade.

The list was unveiled by SuperSports and published on their verified Twitter handle on Friday.

Also included in the list are Egytian legend Essam El Hadary, Serge Aurier of Cote d’Ivoire, Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal, Morocco’s Mehdi Benatia and Kwadwo Asamoah of Ghana.

Others who also made the list are Cote d’Ivoire’s Yaya Toure, Sadio Mane of Senegal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon and Asamoah Gyan of Ghana.

In the decade in review, Mikel won the Premier League title in 2009/2010 and 2014/2015 with Chelsea.

He won the FA Cup and Champions League at Chelsea in 2012 and added the 2013 Europa League title.

With the Super Eagles, he played a key role as they won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

And in 2016, he captained the U-23 Eagles to the…