Ndidi In Action As Liverpool Thrash Leicester To Extend Lead At The Top

Liverpool resumed Premier League duties after their FIFA Club World Cup success with a comfortable 4-0 thrashing of title rivals Leicester City, at the King Power on Thursday.

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester and played 90 minutes, while his Super Eagles teammate, Kelechi Iheanacho was not in the squad for the game.

A brace from Roberto Firmino and a goal each from James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold, saw Liverpool stretch their lead at the top of the table to 13 points from Leicester.

Also, the win means Liverpool are yet to taste defeat in the Premier League this season after 18 games played.

Leicester had not lost a Premier League game at the King Power Stadium since April before Thursday’s game against Liverpool.

With the win, Liverpool have 52 points to Leicester’s 39.

Liverpool took the lead in the 31 minute as Firmino got on the end of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross…