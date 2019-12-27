Okereke Thrilled To End Club Brugge’s Goal Drought

Nigeria forward David Okereke is delighted to be back on the goal trail once again after bagging a brace in Club Brugge’s 4-0 home win against Zulte-Waregem on Thursday night, reports Completesports.com.

Okereke took the place of his international teammate, Emmanuel Dennis in the 59th minute and netted twice within five minutes of his introduction.

The 22-year-old had failed to register goal in his previous five league outings for Club Brugge.

“I have had some difficult weeks , but I continue to work hard . The coach decides who plays and the team is doing well at the moment,”Okereke stated after the game.

“You have to work for your place in the team. The trainer thought I was ready again for the big work and i immediately showed that.”

Okereke also reflected on his goal , his first since last month’s the home clash…