Organisers Assure on Adequate Security

Organisers of GOtv Boxing Night 20 have assured fans going to the event on Saturday at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) of adequate security and effective traffic control.

The event, which has its theme: “Boxing Jams Music”, will have nine fights, the biggest bout being the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Heavyweight title fight between Onoriode “Godzilla” Ehwariemi of Nigeria and Ariel “Chiquito” Baracamonte of Argentina.

The GOtv Boxing Night 20 will also feature live musical performances from “Bolanle” crooner, Zlatan; “Up to something” singer, Mayorkun, “Mercy of the Lord” performer, Oritsefemi, T-Classic and fuji rave, Sule Alao Malaika.

Speaking on the arrangement, Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director, Flykite Promotions, organisers of the event, explained that security is considered as a priority for the success of the event.

