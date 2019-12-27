Premier League: Southampton Shock Chelsea Away; Ancelotti Record Win In First Everton Game

Chelsea were brought back down to earth after last weekend’s win at Tottenham Hotspur, as they were stunned 2-0 by Southampton at Stamford Bridge in Thursday’s Premier League game.

A goal in each half by Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond, secured the win for Southampton.

Chelsea have now lost back-to-back home Premier League matches for the first time since November 2011 under Andre Villas-Boas.

Obafemi broke the deadlock in the 31st minute before Redmond sealed the win in the 73rd minute.

Despite the defeat, Chelsea still remain fourth on 32 points while Southampton move up to 14th on 21 points in the league table.

At Goodison Park, Carlo Ancelotti got his managerial career at Everton off to a perfect start as the Toffees pip Burnley 1-0.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the hero for Everton as his goal with 10 minutes remaining, helped his side to all the three points.

And at the Vitality, Mikel Arteta kicked…