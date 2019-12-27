Sports in Nigeria in 2019. Goodbye 2019. Welcome 2020 –Odegbami

I am not the best person to do a proper forensic on sports in Nigeria in the outgoing year. I am biased.

It has also been very difficult seeing through the avalanche of crisis that plagued several of the federations.

There is also the risk of a total disconnect between the teams’ performances and the state of their federations that may make fair judgement impossible.

So, I shall pass no judgements and just skirt around a few sports, summarise my opinions and peer carefully into the future.

A few sports made little impact whilst most did not even ‘exist’, because we heard nothing about their activities and programmes. Sports are still rated more for the medals they fetch at competitions and less for their immediate impact on the lives of participants. Whereas, we can look at athletics and conclude the year was barren for them, the sport of ‘walking’ that almost does not exist in our firmament, influenced and benefited many ordinary lives.

Also Read: The…