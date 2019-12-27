Wilder, Fury Rematch To Hold February 22 In Las Vegas

The heavyweight title rematch between World Boxing Council (WBC) champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have been confirmed for February at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, USA.

Wilder confirmed the date for the rematch on Friday on his Twitter handle.

“After February 22nd there will be no more unanswered questions. I will finish what I started, and this time Tyson Fury will not be getting up off that canvas so quickly.

“I’ve proven myself time and time again and I will do it again in February.”

In their first meeting at the Staples Center in Los Angeles just over a year ago, both boxers battled to draw.

Despite being floored heavily in the 12th round, Fury somehow managed to pick himself up and finish the fight.

Fury replaced Ben Davison with new trainer Sugarhill Steward this month after stopping Tom Schwarz and then outpointing Otto Wallin this year.

Wilder defended his WBC belt with two trademark knockout…