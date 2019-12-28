Chinese Super League Facing Exodus Of Foreign Stars After Officials Impose New Salary Cap

The Chinese football authorities have introduced a new salary cap that could see former Premier League stars return from Asia.

A host of footballing talents such as Marouane Fellaini, Oscar and Marko Arnautovic were offered the chance to become very high earner in the Chinese Super League . However, a new law will be introduced that limits players to approximately £42k-a-week before tax. This is the first time a salary cap has been implemented for over a decade in the league.

Whilst it does not affect any current contracts, the former stars who moved to Asia will have to take a huge pay cut if they opt to renew their contracts at their respective clubs.

Clubs will also be permitted to acquire a fifth overseas player, an upgrade from the current law which only allows four. However, only four foreign players will be allowed on the pitch at the same time.

In addition, a maximum of 10 million yuan ($1.4 million)…