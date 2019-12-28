EPL: Balogun Missing In Action Again As Brighton Sink Bournemouth

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun was left out of the matchday squad again as Brighton & Hove Albion defeated Bournemouth on Saturday.

Balogun is yet to make an appearance for Brighton in the Premier League this season.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s first-ever goal for Brighton and a fine second from Aaron Mooy gave the Seagulls all three points in the game.

The Iranian club-record signing finally got off the mark in his 27th appearance by firing home inside three minutes – Brighton’s fastest goal in Premier League history.



Brighton thought they’d scored a second when Dan Burn hooked in from close range on 58 minutes but his strike was overturned by VAR for a marginal offside call against the left-back in the build-up.

However, Mooy eventually doubled the advantage 11 minutes from time when he showed some fine control in the…