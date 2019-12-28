Eze Gets Top Ratings Despite QPR’ s Defeat To Reading 

England-born Nigerian forward Eberechi Eze was one of five Queens Park Rangers players who got top ratings despite their 1-0 away defeat to Reading in Thursday’s Championship game.

Eze who played the entire duration of the game, was once again impressive for QPR and got top marks in the rating published by West London Sport.

And following his outstanding performance against Reading, Eze was rated seven out of 10.

Commenting on Eze’s display, West London Sport wrote: “Not at his best but still QPR’s stand-out player.

“An outrageous piece of skill after combining with Osayi-Samuel deserved a goal but Eze was denied by a goal-line clearance on a frustrating night.”

The defeat to Reading saw QPR now in 14th position on 32 points, seven points away from the play-off spot.

Eze has made 24 appearances…