Guardiola Concedes Premier League Title To Liverpool After Wolves Defeat 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the Premier League title race is over after Friday’s 3-2 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineax.

City had to play most part of the game with 10 men after Ederson was sent off on 12 minutes for bringing down a Wolves player just outside the box.

Despite being a man down, City took the lead from the penalty spot on 25 minutes thanks to Raheem Sterling following a foul on Riyad Mahrez.

Five minutes into the second half Sterling doubled their lead but goals from Adama Traore, 55th minute, Raul Jimenez 82nd minute and Matt Doherty on 89 minutes, secured the comeback win for Wolves.

City have lost five Premier League games this season, one more than in the whole of the 2018-19 campaign.

The league champions are now third in the Premier League, 14 points behind leaders Liverpool and a point below Leicester City.

And when asked if the title race is over, Guardiola…