Iheanacho Voted Man Of The Match In Leicester Win Vs West Ham

Kelechi Iheanacho has been voted man of the match by Leicester City fans following the Foxes hard earned 2-1 away win against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday night, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho won 38.4% of the votes cast by Leicester fans, while Demarai Gray who scored the second goal, came second with 25% votes.

Hamza Choudhury, who was also one of the key performers for the Foxes in the game, came third with 21.6% votes.

Iheanacho who was on for 90 minutes in the game ,won a penalty for Leicester in the 12th minute after he was felled inside the box by Lukasz Fabianski which was missed by Gray.

The Nigeria international headed Brendan Rodgers’ men in front five minutes before the break.

The Hammers were handed a lifeline when Pablo Fornals equalised on the stroke of half-time, but Leicester went…