Rohr Gets New Contract Offer From NFF With Tough Conditions

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has offered Super Eagles boss, Gernot Rohr a brand new contract, but Completesports.com understands that it will come with stringent conditions.

Rohr on his own part is open to listening to offers from other football associations (FA) from January 1, 2020, but the NFF wants to retain the Franco-German until after the World Cup in 2022.

The new contract terms, Complete Sports, gathered will require that the former Bordeaux player and chief coach “must” live in the country (Lagos or Abuja).

He will also be allowed to travel on vacation only 3 times in a year. Also, the coach will not get an improved pay from his $55,000 per month deal.

The NFF will also ensure, unlike in the past three years where he earned wages tax free, that his income will be levied.

All his selections…