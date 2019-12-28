Ronaldo Reveals Retirement Plans, Hints On Acting Career

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on his retirement plans, expressing a desire to challenge himself by starting a new career in acting.

The Juventus star is widely revered as one of the finest footballers in history, having earned five Ballon d’Or awards for his individual brilliance during spells at Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Ronaldo, 34, has won a whole host of major trophies, including five European Cups and six league titles, while also landing a European Championships winners’ medal with Portugal.

Ronaldo holds the all-time scoring record for his country and for Madrid, and continues to set new standards of excellence even as he approaches the latter stages of his career.



The former United superstar is now on the books at Juventus, and is currently enjoying another prolific season with 10 goals to his name from 14 Serie A outings.

The Juve talisman says he will walk away from the game “the moment my body is no…